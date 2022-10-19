Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "﻿In the final third, the final pass wasn't accurate enough. The last half hour we didn't play well, and I didn't like our performance.

"﻿We were making more mistakes, losing balls in dangerous positions. We weren't making the right decisions, and that lowers your confidence. We had some half-chances, but a one-goal difference is not enough.

"﻿They [the fans] were right to boo. I wasn't happy with the performance either. There's only one thing we can change - to improve our performance on Saturday. When you're not playing well, they will tell you and that's how it should be."