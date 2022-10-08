Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil speaking to Match of the Day: "The boys put in another top effort. It was harsh at half-time to be 1-0 down as we'd played well and had big chances but got punished from the only real one Leicester had. I told them we needed to believe and keep going. We tweaked a couple of things at half-time to be slightly more aggressive. It went our way in the end and I am really pleased."

On the confidence in his side: "I think the boys believe. I don’t think you can come back from two down at Nottingham Forest and 1-0 down to Leicester if you don’t believe. need to be sensible as newly-promoted team. We were slightly less sensible in the second half and it went our way."

On prospective new owner Bill Foley who was watching in the stands: "It's a great first day for him and I'm sure he enjoyed it. The full focus for me though is on prepping for the next one."