Arsenal are unbeaten away to Norwegian teams in Europe (W2 D1), most recently beating Molde 3-0 in this competition in 2020-21 with goals from Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun.

Eddie Nketiah has scored in four consecutive starts in the Europa League for Arsenal. If he starts and scores in this game, he will become the first Englishman to score in five starts in a row in the competition.