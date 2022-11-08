Van Bronckhorst on his future, criticism and Rangers' title hopes
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media ahead of his team's Premiership clash with Hearts on Wednesday evening.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Van Bronckhorst reiterated that his board have neither discussed his position nor given him a timeline by which results and performances have to improve.
The Dutchman says he’s aware of all the criticism externally as he "doesn’t live in a basement" and is disappointed that he’s letting down his fans and players with the way things have gone in the past month or so because he "loves Rangers".
"Of course" he can turn things around, having suffered eight defeats in his last 15 games.
"Anything can happen in football", so Van Bronckhorst's reply to "can Rangers win the league?" was "Why not?".
All attention is on Hearts who had an "impressive" weekend win with 10 men over Motherwell.