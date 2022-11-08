Van Bronckhorst on his future, criticism and Rangers' title hopes

K﻿heredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

R﻿angers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media ahead of his team's Premiership clash with Hearts on Wednesday evening.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • Van Bronckhorst reiterated that his board have neither discussed his position nor given him a timeline by which results and performances have to improve.

  • The Dutchman says he’s aware of all the criticism externally as he "doesn’t live in a basement" and is disappointed that he’s letting down his fans and players with the way things have gone in the past month or so because he "loves Rangers".

  • "﻿Of course" he can turn things around, having suffered eight defeats in his last 15 games.

  • "﻿Anything can happen in football", so Van Bronckhorst's reply to "can Rangers win the league?" was "Why not?".

  • A﻿ll attention is on Hearts who had an "impressive" weekend win with 10 men over Motherwell.

SNS