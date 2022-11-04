West Ham are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W2 D2) and are looking to win consecutive meetings with the Eagles for the first time since January 2017.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has attempted more dribbles (take-ons) than any other player in the Premier League this season (58) and has also been fouled more often than anyone else (36). Meanwhile, of players with at least 30 take-ons attempted, team-mate Eberechi Eze has the highest success rate (67% - 26/39).

West Ham have scored just three goals in the first half of Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side. However, no side has shipped fewer goals after half-time than the Hammers (5).