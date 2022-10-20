M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Having cut a frustrated figure after Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, Fulham coach Marco Silva was a much happier man after guiding the Cottagers to their biggest Premier League win in nine years.

T﻿hey could have won by an even bigger margin had they taken more of their opportunities in the first half, but Tyrone Mings' goal-line block from Aleksandar Mitrovic and several impressive stops from Emiliano Martinez kept them at bay.

M﻿itrovic's penalty and Mings' late own goal ensured the Cottagers returned to winning ways in style after a run of three league games without victory prior to Thursday's contest.

T﻿he result lifts Silva's team into the top half of the table - six points above their struggling opponents.