Analysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
- Published
Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport
Having cut a frustrated figure after Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, Fulham coach Marco Silva was a much happier man after guiding the Cottagers to their biggest Premier League win in nine years.
They could have won by an even bigger margin had they taken more of their opportunities in the first half, but Tyrone Mings' goal-line block from Aleksandar Mitrovic and several impressive stops from Emiliano Martinez kept them at bay.
Mitrovic's penalty and Mings' late own goal ensured the Cottagers returned to winning ways in style after a run of three league games without victory prior to Thursday's contest.
The result lifts Silva's team into the top half of the table - six points above their struggling opponents.