Chelsea have appointed Christopher Vivell as their new technical director.

The 36-year-old joins immediately from RB Leipzig in his native Germany, where he took control of recruitment and had oversight of squad building across the Red Bull football network.

"Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I'm extremely proud to be joining the club," he said.

"There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow.

"Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that."

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said of Vivell: "His work in Germany and Austria [with RB Salzburg] speaks for itself.

"He will provide important support to Graham and the ownership group and play a vital part in advancing our overall vision for the club."