'I feel old' - Postecoglou on his hall of fame honour

H﻿ow does Ange Postecoglou feel to be honoured with a place in the Australian FA's half of fame? Humbled, blessed... and old.

Postecoglou, who has arrived back in his homeland with Celtic for the Sydney Super Cup, is set to be inducted later this week.

"I feel old. Usually when you get these things you’ve got a body of work behind you but I’m truly humbled," he told Celtic TV.

'To be recognised in this way for me and my family, my father in particular, he was the one who set me off on this path.

"I feel pretty blessed that everything I’ve achieved so far has been recognised in this way.

"I think along the way what’s been important to me is the people that it’s brought into my life – my best mates are guys I met at my football club when I was eight years old – South Melbourne.

“I’ve had a lot of success but it’s been about the people I’ve shared it with - the players, the coaches, the people involved at the football clubs."