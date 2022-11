Leander Dendoncker grew up on a pig farm in the Belgian village of Pascchendaele and was grateful for his father’s foresight in converting a patch of land into a football pitch.

“That area was meant to be food for the pigs,” Dendoncker said. “The neighbours told him he was crazy and throwing money away.”

Leander’s younger brother Lars is also a professional footballer, but is currently without a club after being released by Brighton last summer.