Derek McInnes was pleased with the impact of new signing Lewis Mayo after the defender featured in Kilmarnock's friendly win over Falkirk after just one training session with his new team-mates.

On-loan Rangers defender Mayo started at the Falkirk Stadium on Friday evening as Ash Taylor and Innes Cameron each scored twice in a 4-1 win.

"Lewis was going to play right side of the three and he's been asked to play on the left side, which isn't perfect for him, but I thought he did very well," McInnes said on Kilmarnock's YouTube channel.

"The priority when you play these games is to get fitness into the players, that understanding and match sharpness

"Really pleased. The scoreline's not the most important thing. Pleased with a lot of aspects of it. It's a step towards where we want to be."