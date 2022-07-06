Goalkeeper Brice Samba has returned to France after three seasons at the City Ground - and he goes with the rousing thanks of Nottingham Forest fans.

Samba etched his name into club folklore with his performance against Sheffield United in the second leg of last season's Championship play-off semi-final and, says BBC Radio Nottingham's David Jackson, he was adored by the Forest supporters.

"He will be remembered very fondly - you only have to look at the comments that flooded in when he said he was going," said Jackson.

"He has been such a big character on the pitch. He could be a real wind-up merchant, which of course meant he was despised by opposition fans but loved by Forest supporters.

"He is such a big character and personality that you would never expect him to be a back-up. As soon as Dean Henderson was signed, the writing was on the wall."

