Why Saints can't take a risk with new forwards

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score

Completing the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers last week, Southampton are edging closer to completing a successful summer of incomings.

With the Saints sorting out a new first-choice goalkeeper in the early stages of the window, as well as adding depth to both the centre of defence and the midfield, Ralph Hasenhuttl only has two positions he must strengthen before the season opener at Tottenham.

While cover at right-back is certainly one of those, with Kyle Walker-Peters the only current option, the focus must be on delivering a new face in the forward department.

As Shane Long and Armando Broja have now departed, Southampton have just Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Nathan Tella as natural options to pick from.

Because of this, the Saints should target recently relegated Emmanuel Dennis, who had a memorable debut campaign in the Premier League with Watford.

Involved in 16 of the Hornets' 34 league goals last season, the 24-year-old’s ability to play both as a central striker and out wide will please the Saints hierarchy, with his relative youth allowing for high potential sell-on value if he continues to score.

With experience in the league and a contract until 2026, the south coast side will have to pay a premium to prise him away from Vicarage Road.

Previously, Southampton have taken risks with forwards, but their greatest success has come from those such as Danny Ings and Charlie Austin, who had proven themselves in the top division.

Players such as Emmanuel Mayuka, Daniel Osvaldo, Juanmi and Guido Carrillo have all failed to adapt, with Graziano Pelle the only dedicated striker to have provided a consistent goalscoring threat coming straight from a division abroad.

