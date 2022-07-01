Tottenham talking point: Big-money signings rarely work out for us

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

The net-spend kings of north London do actually spend, but my concerns have always been focused upon spending on the right players and at the right time.

Cast an eye over ENIC’s big-money signings and the historical successes are awkward to spot.

If one were to look for a recurring theme then that might be nice guys that didn't work: Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko and Davinson Sanchez.

Richarlison arrives from Everton after four Premier League seasons of failing to live up to expectation.

No two ways about it, the 25-year-old has failed to perform sufficiently in England. Furthermore, the Brazilian has never been a prolific striker, no matter how some might seek to gently spin the stats.

Perhaps an upgrade in his team-mates and his coach will provide the catalyst.

At £60m, they’ll certainly need to.