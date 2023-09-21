The Telegraph's Luke Edwards discussing Chelsea's reported prospective cash injection from US firm Ares Management on the Football Gossip Daily podcast: "They're trying to work out whether to expand Stamford Bridge or move to a whole new stadium. This money is partly to do with that but also the multi-club ownership idea that Todd Boehly's got.

"These American groups are in it to make money. I know Todd Boehly and Clearlake capital have spent a lot of money. At some point they're gonna want a return on that. With this latest investment they'll be paid a percentage on their investment back in terms of dividends. Chelsea haven't got a rich benefactor anymore."

