What did the pundits say?

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart believes his ex-side have nothing to fear as they aim to overturn a one-goal deficit against FC Zurich next Thursday.

"Looking at the second leg, I'm confident Hearts can progress," Stewart said on BBC Sportscene.

"If you can get that front four of Liam Boyce, Lawrence Shankland, Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay on from the start, Hearts are a dangerous, dangerous side. I've not seen anything from Zurich that makes me fearful."

Meanwhile, ex-Hearts manager Craig Levein believes the Tynecastle atmosphere could spook Zurich, but he also feels Robbie Neilson's side need to have more belief in themselves.

"Tynecastle will be rocking next week," Levein said on BBC Sportsound. "But they'll have to play with more confidence.

"I think Zurich will get a fright. Tynecastle feels claustrophobic. I'm hopeful."