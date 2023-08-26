Everton 0-1 Wolves: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

This match was being labelled as a relegation six-pointer in jest and it was Wolves who stubbornly held fast before taking home all the points.

The West Midlands side have suffered upheaval over the summer, with manager Julen Lopetgui being replaced by Gary O'Neil just a few days before the opening game and star players such as captain Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez all departing.

But it was the forgotten man Sasa Kalajdzic who popped up with the winning goal at Goodison Park for Wolves first victory of the season following back-to-back defeats.

Kalajdzic, who netted with one of only two shots on target, joined for £15m from Stuttgart last summer but suffered an ACL injury to wreck his home debut and the rest of his campaign.

The Austria striker leapt above Nathan Patterson to head home from Pedro Neto's cross to get their season up and running.