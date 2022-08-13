Goalkeeper Oxborough joins Motherwell

Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough has joined Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old makes the move to Fir Park after 14 years at Norwich City.

Oxborough was signed by previous manager Graham Alexander, but international clearance was only granted this week.

He goes into the squad for the visit to Aberdeen, with Scott Fox filling in as temporary goalkeeper coach after the departure of Andy Dibble.

“This is a really good club full of good people,” Oxborough told the Motherwell website.

“I’m excited to be here and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”