Giovanni van Bronckhorst says reaching the Champions League group stage represents a "financial opportunity" for Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external

Alfredo Morelos, left out of Rangers' squad for the Champions League play-off-clinching win at PSV Eindhoven, said "we are back" on social media following Wednesday's 1-0 win. (Sun)

Morelos congratulated "my team" following Rangers' 3-2 aggregate win. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Fellow Rangers striker Antonio Colak could not hold back his tears after scoring the goal that sealed a Champions League group stage place. (Sun), external

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has been sent for a scan on the potentially serious knee injury sustained in Rangers B's Challenge Cup win over Dumbarton, a match in which he scored a hat-trick. (Sun), external

Dumbarton boss Stevie Farrell says Ally Love did not intend to harm Lowry. (Herald - subscription required), external