Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "We weren't at our fluent best, no doubt. Livi make it very difficult. That's a credit, not a criticism. Taking a point here is a good point and keeps our run going. It shows our character. When you aren't at your top, can you get something out of it? We did today.

"We're disappointed with their goal. We pride ourselves on organisation in our set-plays. We made four subs previous and became unorganised. We were punished for that. The spirit and fight meant it was never going to be given up.

"It was a game of no chances. Not many shots on target, Zach had one save. There wasn't a lot between the sides and a draw is a fair result. We didn't deserve to win, we weren't on top of our game, but these boys never fail to surprise me.

"We'd love the season to stop now! The players deserve every bit of credit. They've been fantastic since I came in the door. We've moulded a squad of fantastic characters.

"It's a credit to the players. You don't get linked if you aren't doing well and it's the players producing the performances. I ignore most of it. Most of it is speculation. I have a tough job, we have to punch above our weight. We're doing it at the moment and we won't take our eye off the ball."