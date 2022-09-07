Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda says Thomas Tuchel's sacking is part of "the very brutal reality" of modern football.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday after a difficult start to the season with Brighton boss Graham Potter favourite to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

"I am a fan of Chelsea and I'm wondering what happens next," he said. "I am trying to understand what the strategy is.

"We are talking about a top coach who made a huge impact but it it's like it didn't last.

"It is not about who is guilty - it is about where we are going next. But it's not scary, it's exciting."

Malouda says Chelsea have precedence for making headlines with managerial dismissals only to carry on winning titles with extraordinary regularity.

"As a football club, it's all about winning trophies," he said. "This is a new era. There was a method, whether people like it or not, that delivered trophies.

"People maybe don't like it, but that is the way it is."