Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Everything else is secondary to the Premier League, we have become conditioned to thinking, and probably it is; but not here in Edinburgh, not today.

With Unai Emery it’s hard to tell, since his processors always seem to be whirring at full capacity whatever the occasion. But when, in the spring, the possibility of taking Villa not just to safety but to Europe began to emerge through the mist, his eyes gleamed; a dream turned into a target, and here we are.

I was in Vienna 13 years ago, for Villa’s last away game in a European competition, and looking back now it feels an absurdly winding route from there to here. It was in the few days after Martin O’Neill had walked out, when it seemed Villa might save themselves the trouble of finding a replacement by appointing the caretaker Kevin MacDonald, after winning their first League game well.

Rather like one of those country lanes you take to avoid the traffic jam ahead, that leads you only to a muddy field, it was a false sign. Villa drew in Vienna, but within a week had lost the return leg and been routed at Newcastle, and so began their long spiral.

Villa’s return to the European orbit has been sudden, so it seems entirely appropriate that their first draw, even at such an early stage, comes with so much added spin. Any Scotland-England fixture, whatever the competition and relative status of the teams, has that.

For Villa’s proud captain, John McGinn, there could be no better draw, against the club that he helped to drive to its greatest achievement of modern times, the Scottish Cup.

From a distance this tie may seem humdrum. For all the hype, some early European games can seem that way from afar, mismatches or chances for the biggest clubs to rest players between games in the Premier League, the ultimate test. Emery might even indulge in the odd squad rotation, but Villa and their fans have waited long enough.

For some clubs these days, regular European trips can be taken for granted, but not for Villa after all this time. How fortunate, then, to have hired a manager who has not only enjoyed remarkable long-term success in these competitions, but whose appetite for them seems insatiable.

Tonight’s atmosphere will make it a tricky first hurdle, but you imagine that in Emery’s mind, it is the first calling point on the way to Athens.

Listen to BBC Radio WM commentary of Hibernian v Aston Villa on all frequencies except online

