We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Aston Villa and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Villa fans

Dennice: After the home defeat by Everton on Wednesday, I feel we have responded with a statement written in bold letters. Beating Brighton by that margin, whether home or away, is no stroll in the park. Emery sure has us dreaming of great things again.

Phil: As a lifelong Villan, not since Martin O'Neil have I felt belief in any manager. Emery has been an absolute dream manager, and now I don't think there is a limit to our achievements. Konsa had become our best defender since the legend Paul McGrath. No-one uses a sweeper any more, but he plays like a sweeper. Keep it up, lads.

Martyn: Unai's tactics and choice of player were Brighton's undoing. Dominant first half, and although Brighton's changes caused us a problem for 15 mins Unai identified and nullified the threat superbly. If Watkins doesn't make the next England squad I'll be gobsmacked.

Nick: Emery outsmarted De Zerbi with his tactics, and Villa's high line worked well at closing down the areas Brighton like to work in, exploiting their lack of pace up front. But there was hunger and intensity which represents a good response to the shambles v Everton in the EFL Cup midweek. The next challenge for Villa is to step up their midweek performances.

Brighton fans

Sadgull: Second best on the day - disappointed with the result, but no quibbles. However, as radio commentators noted, every 50/50 decision went Villa's way. In the end, Villa won it by themselves without help, but you can't help but feel that if help had been needed, they were getting it!

Chris: It's never good to have a thumping, but let's move on quickly - still a very decent start to the season There is much more intensity in the number and type of games, so we will inevitably have some poor results. Having said that, we should have learned that a fired-up Villa outfit with an early kick-off would be a tricky task!

NK: Embarrassing performance, especially the downbeat first half. Players not at it and, overall, shows the limitations of this under-par squad. Too reliant on young, inexperienced players. Proves last season was an over achievement and questions whether RDZ's style of play is too one-dimensional.

Sam: Filed under one to forget. We looked open in midfield again and I fear we are making too many changes every week and could possibly do with making the odd change as oppose to mass changes for each game. Hopefully a wake-up call for all involved! Dust ourselves down and go again midweek. Fixtures keep coming and that may be a small blessing.