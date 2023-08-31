There have been just five goals scored in the five Premier League meetings between Sheffield United (two) and Everton (three) at Bramall Lane, with no side scoring more than once in any of those games.

Both the Blades and the Toffees have lost each of their first three league games this season; this will be only the fifth occasion of two sides facing each other on 0 points in a Premier League match having both played at least three games, after Southampton v Swindon in August 1993, Portsmouth v Bolton in September 2009, Sheff Utd v Fulham in October 2020 and Arsenal v Norwich in September 2021.

Everton are yet to score or pick up a point in the Premier League this season. Only in 1926-27 (first five) and 1958-59 (first six) have the Toffees ever lost each of their opening four games of a league season in their history, while in English top-flight history, only four sides have ever lost and failed to score in their first four fixtures: Derby in 1899-1900, Stoke in 1906-07, Preston in 1924-25 and Crystal Palace in 2017-18.