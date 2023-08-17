McInnes on non-penalty, and targeting a cup
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup tie against Celtic on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Spoke passionately about last season's Viaplay Cup defeat to Celtic at Hampden, and remains adamant that his side should have had a penalty late on - "Nothing will change my mind that we should have had a penalty kick in the last minute of the game."
Admitted that Celtic were favourites and may well have won the game even if it had gone to extra-time, but is aggrieved that they didn't get the chance to take the eventual cup winners to extra time.
Wants Kilmarnock to back up the win against Rangers in the league and "show that there is a different side to us this season".
Believes that they are good enough to win a cup competition, and wants his players to believe the same - "If we can win this one it can set us up nicely for the rest of the competition."