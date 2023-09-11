The stats behind Livi's solid start to the season

Five points from four games against sides that all finished in the top-six last season can be filed under solid season starts for Livingston.

David Martindale knows his side are rarely going to blitz teams away, instead it is their grit and determination at the back that impresses all onlookers. The start to this season has been no different.

Jamie Brandon and Luiyi de Lucas have both made a league high of 18 tackles, while the latter tops the table in interceptions, too, with 13.

Only St Johnstone has a lower average possession than Livi's 39.6%, while Martindale's side have had the second-fewest shots on target, too. Only Aberdeen's seven tops their 10.

With an xG of four, and a goals tally of four, it does mean when his side should be scoring, they're scoring.

The Livi boss knows what he's getting from his experienced side, who are also the oldest, with his starting XI averaged age 28 years and 257 days.