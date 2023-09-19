Could Betis sign De Gea ahead of Rangers tie?

Real Betis are considering signing 32-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer, ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Rangers, but they face competition from other clubs, including Valencia. Betis' first-choice, Claudio Bravo, missed the weekend defeat by Barcelona and they lost back-up Rui Silva at half-time to a groin strain. (Fichajes), external

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo has been handed his first managerial role, having stepped up from assistant to take interim charge of Lexington for their 2-2 draw against Charlotte Independence after Sam Stockley stepped down as team boss to focus solely on his sporting director commitments. (Scottish Sun), external

