Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Aston Villa have no intention of selling midfielder Douglas Luiz amid reports of deadline day interest from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old, who scored direct from a corner in the 2-1 defeat at the Gunners on Wednesday, is fully expected to remain at Villa Park as part of manager Steven Gerrard’s plans.

Villa’s stance is that he will not be sold and they have yet to receive any bids.