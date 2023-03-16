McAllister on 'positive' injury news, Celtic Park challenge & battle for third
- Published
Hibs assistant Jamie McAllister has been speaking to the media before the weekend trip to face Premiership leaders Celtic.
Here are the key points:
The squad have “reset” after the disappointing defeat to Rangers halted their seven-game unbeaten run.
McAllister says: “We were poor in possession on the night. We’ve spoken about that and the boys have worked hard and also had a couple of days off. We’re ready to go on Saturday.”
Jake Doyle-Hayes is back in training – a “big positive” - and fellow midfielders Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis are both progressing well in their recovery from injury but won’t be ready for the weekend.
Hibs will go to Celtic Park with a “positive attitude” and should relish the task, with McAllister adding: “It’s a great place to play – you’ve got to enjoy that, bring your best and make sure you do your job.”
A strong mentality will be required, with Hibs having lost 6-1 on their previous visit to Parkhead.
Fourth-place Hibs are in “good position”, five points behind Hearts, and will “keep pushing” in the attempt to overtake their city rivals and finish third.