McAllister on 'positive' injury news, Celtic Park challenge & battle for third

Hibs assistant Jamie McAllister has been speaking to the media before the weekend trip to face Premiership leaders Celtic.

Here are the key points:

  • The squad have “reset” after the disappointing defeat to Rangers halted their seven-game unbeaten run.

  • McAllister says: “We were poor in possession on the night. We’ve spoken about that and the boys have worked hard and also had a couple of days off. We’re ready to go on Saturday.”

  • Jake Doyle-Hayes is back in training – a “big positive” - and fellow midfielders Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis are both progressing well in their recovery from injury but won’t be ready for the weekend.

  • Hibs will go to Celtic Park with a “positive attitude” and should relish the task, with McAllister adding: “It’s a great place to play – you’ve got to enjoy that, bring your best and make sure you do your job.”

  • A strong mentality will be required, with Hibs having lost 6-1 on their previous visit to Parkhead.

  • Fourth-place Hibs are in “good position”, five points behind Hearts, and will “keep pushing” in the attempt to overtake their city rivals and finish third.

SNS