Tottenham have a France legend in their ranks in Hugo Lloris.

In facing Australia at the World Cup on Tuesday, he made an appearance at his fourth World Cup (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), equalling the French record.

Only Thierry Henry (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010) has done the same for Les Bleus.

Lloris has 15 appearances in the World Cup in all. Only Henry (17) and Fabien Barthez (17) have made more. He could pass their marks in this tournament.