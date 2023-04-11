Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed rumours that he could return to former club Chelsea and says he expects Frank Lampard to do a "fantastic job".

The Los Blancos boss was speaking in his pre-match news conference before his sides quarter-final tie against Chelsea on Wednesday.

When asked whether he would consider going back to help his former team, he joked: "Again?"

The Italian managed the Blues for two season between 2009 and 2011 and won the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in charge.

The west London side have struggled this season, sitting 11th in the table having sacked two managers whilst under the new ownership lead by Todd Boehly.

Ancelotti said he is "sad" about the current situation at his former club and added: "I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there.

"I am a supporter of Chelsea of course, because I spent two really nice years there."

However, he did confirm he would not be returning to manage the club, but gave his full support to former player and now interim head coach Frank Lampard.

"I think Lampard [should stay]. I hope Lampard is able to do a fantastic job there."