He spoke about the departures of Graham Potter from Stamford Bridge and Brendan Rodgers at Leicester: "I think both clubs are not in spots where they would expect to be. I know them well – really good people and fantastic managers. It’s been a strange week."

Will it change what he expects from Chelsea?: "After a manager leaves, you don’t know. I’m pretty sure they will want to show a reaction. The line-up might change,[N'Golo] Kante and Mason [Mount] might play but we expect pretty similar to the last games."

On his own situation at Liverpool: "The elephant in the room is why I am still sitting here. I know I am here because of what I did in the past, not what we’ve done this season. I don’t like the fact I have to rely on that."

He expects a response to Saturday’s heavy defeat by Manchester City: "I’m really disappointed about us. We cannot just keep playing like we do from time to time but it happened so we have to find a way out."