Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 2009-10 campaign, while the Gunners most recently won consecutive league games against the Reds back in September 2012.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won his past six home Premier League matches against Arsenal and is looking to win seven in a row at home against an opponent in his top-flight managerial career for the first time since doing so against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund (2009-15). The last manager to win seven consecutive home English top-flight games against Arsenal was John Nicholson between 1921 and 1928 with Sheffield United.