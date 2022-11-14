L﻿iverpool beat Southampton to end the first part of the Premier League season and a pair of Reds made Garth Crooks' team of the week.

A﻿ndy Robertson

This lad has been out of sorts for a while now - for some reason he's certainly not been himself.

Against a Southampton side who seemed to respond to the arrival of new boss Nathan Jones, Andy Robertson looked like his confidence had returned. When Robertson is on his game there isn't a better left-back in the country.

He produced two excellent assists, his first for Roberto Firmino and his second for Darwin Nunez. With Scotland out of the World Cup, I'm not entirely sure Robertson will relish twiddling his thumbs for a month having got his form back.

D﻿arwin Nunez

The young Darwin Nunez is starting to find his rhythm at Anfield and, as a consequence, the goals are beginning to come naturally as he doesn't seem to be trying so hard to impress any more.

The 23-year-old Uruguay international undoubtedly has all the elements to become a top-class striker and might one day even fill the role left by Sadio Mane - although that is a big ask.

Southampton did have a go, but didn't have the class or firepower to really trouble the former European champions. Nunez, on the other hand, desperately wants to get on the end of things which is a nightmare for any defence.

