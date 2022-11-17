McGarvey grateful for fans' support in cancer battle

Frank McGarvey says the “extraordinary” support he has received from football fans across Scotland is a big boot in his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker was recently diagnosed with the disease and made an appearance on the Parkhead pitch before last month’s game against Hibs where he was given a rousing reception by the home fans.

"The reaction from football fans has been extraordinary,” said McGarvey, 66.

"I was at Celtic Park to see the Hibs game and when I walked out and the fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone, that made me so determined to fight on.

"But I have to say I have seen a few messages on the internet from fans of Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, St Mirren and others, and getting all those messages from other football clubs' fans has been fantastic.

"It gave me such a boost and helped me. There is a lot of ways to fight this, not just a physical thing, it is mental.

"It is a sneaky cancer. It works its way into your body and hides. I have got a bit of liver cancer as well. It is terrible.

"If you have a pain in your stomach, don't ask, demand that you see somebody. You have to get it checked."