While the world did not get to see the Premier League's most potent striker in Qatar, Manchester City will hope that a mid-season holiday helps Erling Haaland maintain his explosive form.

With 18 goals in 13 league games and another five in four Champions League appearances, much could depend on the fitness and freshness of the Norway international as City target domestic and European success.

If the prospect of a goal-hungry Haaland isn't terrifying enough for defenders, then Riyad Mahrez should also be raring to go for City after his Algeria team failed to qualify, and fellow forward Julian Alvarez returns to England on the crest of a wave after being a central figure in Argentina's triumph.

In contrast, Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the table appears distinctly more vulnerable after a knee injury ended Gabriel Jesus' tournament prematurely.

The Brazil striker has been a transformative signing for the Gunners this term, but now faces a significant spell on the sidelines as Mikel Arteta's team face a challenging sequence of fixtures, beginning with a home game against West Ham and a trip to Brighton, with matches against Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United to follow before the end of January.

