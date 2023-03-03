Hearts midfielder back in training - gossip

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has returned to training following a concussion while team-mates Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce hope to feature before the end of the season following knee injuries. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson reveals the Perth side have changed their tactics at home because of the McDiarmid Park pitch but believes Hearts' Tynecastle surface will suit them better. (Courier)