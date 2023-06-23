Former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was "already a manager" before he finished his playing career.

Reina rose through the ranks at Barcelona's La Masia academy with Arteta and believes the signs of a great manager were clear from a young age.

Speaking to John Bennett on BBC Sounds' Arteta: The Making Of Mikel special, Reina said: "He was born as a manager, I think. His intelligence on the pitch is being demonstrated off the pitch also.

"I think the education in Barcelona as a player - especially in his position - is particularly strong. It was only normal that those players in those positions know more football than others. It's as simple as that.

"He was the personality of that [management]. He was lucky enough to finish his footballing career and have a little masterclass with Pep [Guardiola] for three years.

"That's an unbelievable starting point. It's like someone finishing a university course and doing a masters at Harvard. It was lucky, but deserving.

"You knew when Mikel was finishing his career as a football player, he was already a manager - that's why he deserved and got the opportunity to start with Guardiola for three years."

Listen to Arteta: The Making Of Mikel on BBC Sounds