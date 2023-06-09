Brighton will play European football for the first time in their history next season when they enter the Europa League.

Roberto de Zerbi led Albion to sixth in the Premier League, their highest-ever finish, and supporters will be counting down the days until the competition’s line-up is finalised on 1 September 2023.

However, while the continental adventure will be memorable, it will not provide a huge uplift to the club’s finances.

“If people think Albion are going to get rich on the back of the qualification, sadly that is not the case,” football finance expert and Brighton fan Kieran Maguire told BBC Radio Sussex.

“It offers about a quarter of the Champions League revenues and you have to expand the size of your squad to cope with the routine of it.

“Also, players will come in expecting to be remunerated on the scale of a club that is competing against the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.”

Despite this, Maguire was able to pinpoint some uplifts in revenue that Brighton can anticipate.

“There will be at least three more home matches as well as prize fees for qualifying,” he said. “The majority of money comes from broadcasting, although we have to be realistic about who the casual fan will want to watch.

“Indeed though, if they win it, they would qualify for the Champions League and that would be very transformative.”

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds