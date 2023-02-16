Phil McNulty, chief football writer

City have the psychological edge over Arsenal on many levels. After the recent FA Cup win at Etihad Stadium, this result means Arsenal have now lost their last 11 league games against City, the longest losing run against any opponent in the competition.

Guardiola and City will feel order has been restored at the top of the table, particularly with a home game to come against Arsenal in April, while the Gunners must avoid the sinking feeling that their big chance in the title race has come and gone as they chase their first crown since 2004.

Arsenal have shown great resolve as they made their way to the top of the Premier League. They will need to show it again now, starting at Aston Villa on Saturday.

City, by contrast, will feel they are back in their rightful place.

Read the full article here