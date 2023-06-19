Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

James Maddison is yet to decide on his future as he prepares to leave Leicester City this summer, but movement is expected once his England commitments end this week.

Newcastle United have a long-standing interest in the midfielder, and Tottenham also have a good relationship with his agents, who also represent their new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Although not necessarily seen as priority position, Maddison himself is a key target for the Magpies because manager Eddie Howe rates him very highly.

The St James' Park club had two bids rejected last summer, but Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League and Maddison entering the final year of his contract makes a deal more likely.

There are doubts from sources close to Maddison that Spurs will match the Foxes’ valuation of about £50m, and the player is keen to play Champions League football.

Maddison is open to both Newcastle and Tottenham, and there is a sense his future could lie with the first club to strike a deal with Leicester.