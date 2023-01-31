Bournemouth sign 'one of the hottest talents from Serie A'

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Hamed Traore on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo.

The 22-year-old Ivorian is the Cherries' sixth January signing and his initial loan move will become a five-year permanent deal in the summer.

Chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: "Hamed is another exciting prospect and we are delighted to have secured his services.

"He is young, ambitious and one of the hottest talents from Serie A. He fits the profile of the type of player we are looking to recruit and will significantly add to our creative resources.

"After Bill Foley had completed his takeover of the club last month, he said he would be investing in the squad and has certainly done so."