Hearts have lost each of their last five league meetings with Rangers, scoring just once while conceding 15 goals in the process.

Rangers have only lost one of their last 18 top-flight games against Hearts (W14 D3), a 2-1 away defeat in January 2020.

Hearts have won each of their last four home league games, their longest such run in the Scottish Premiership since March 2016 (run of five).