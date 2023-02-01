Heart of Midlothian v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Hearts v Rangers pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Hearts have lost each of their last five league meetings with Rangers, scoring just once while conceding 15 goals in the process.

  • Rangers have only lost one of their last 18 top-flight games against Hearts (W14 D3), a 2-1 away defeat in January 2020.

  • Hearts have won each of their last four home league games, their longest such run in the Scottish Premiership since March 2016 (run of five).

  • Rangers have won all four of their away league games under Michael Beale; they had only won two of their last six on the road under Giovanni van Bronckhorst before this (D2 L2).