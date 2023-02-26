Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

With Newcastle in action in the Carabao Cup final this was the perfect opportunity for Tottenham to apply some pressure in the race for a Champions League place.

And they took it in perfect fashion with Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in particular, excelling in midfield, as fourth-placed Spurs moved four points clear of the Magpies, albeit having played two games more.

With the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma injured, academy graduate Skipp has come to the fore in recent weeks and his form is likely to delight manager Antonio Conte who is expected to return to work this week after his recovery from surgery.

The 22-year-old was neat and tidy in possession, covered more ground than any other home player (11.6km) and capped a fine performance with a superb goal that set Spurs on the way to victory.

Tottenham's big challenge now is to maintain their consistency over the coming weeks with Premier League matches against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Southampton, on the way in March.