Goodwin tasked with saving United and his reputation

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

It's been some week for us Dundee United fans.

Liam Fox left, Tony Asghar stepped down, and Jim Goodwin was named manager with 12 games to save our season.

The man himself even said when he was unveiled this week that people told him he was off his head to take the United job... and given he is our third boss in a season, he might have a point. He's also got a point to prove given how things ended at Aberdeen.

I liked the cut of his jib in his press conference, the honesty from him, no buzzwords, no laptops. Just a man who is desperate to salvage not just United's season, but his reputation.

And of course his first game had to be against his former team. It was always going to be an interesting day given the dugout is below the visiting fans at Tanandice. United were good. Quick out the blocks, plenty of opportunities and chances but no goals to show for it.

We started well in the second half but were undone by individual errors that has cost us not just the three points on Saturday night, but throughout the season. 3-1 flattered Aberdeen, and I know a lot of people love a stat but regardless of how much we dominated the stats the only one that matters is the scoreline.

Another week of cheap goals given away.

11 games left.

The rollercoaster continues.