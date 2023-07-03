Brighton have completed the signing of young Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The 20-year-old Netherlands keeper has penned a five-year deal at Amex Stadium after being named player of the season at the Belgian side, despite only making his first league start on Boxing Day.

"I am very pleased to have signed Bart," said boss Roberto de Zerbi.

"He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

"He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years."

Verbruggen made his Netherlands Under-21 debut last month, winning player of the match in their opening European Championships game against Belgium.

He was also called up to the senior squad in March.

He will provide immediate competition to Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele to become Albion number one.