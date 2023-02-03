Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka and William Saliba will follow Gabriel Martinelli in signing new contracts at the club.

"Part of the plan is to extend the contracts of our biggest talents. We are trying to do that," said Arteta when asked about the pair ahead of his side's trip to Everton on Saturday.

"The others will be done whenever we can. I see everybody really happy and willing to continue with the club."

When asked about Martinelli, Arteta said: "It’s great news. We want to build on all the talent that we have in the squad. It’s great to see them happy and commit to the club.

"It’s a player with enormous potential and there are so many areas to improve in all departments. In terms of consistency, in terms of the space he occupies. He is so willing, that is the first thing about Gabi."