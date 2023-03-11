Hearts 0-3 Celtic: Analysis

Ange Postecoglou's side stamped their authority on the match from the first whistle, completely suffocating Hearts with wave after wave of high-tempo attacks.

Celtic's impressive midfield trio had an immediate grip on proceedings, controlling large parts of the game even as the pace dropped in the second half.

Both first-half goals came from Celtic's right flank, with Stephen Kingsley exposed too often as Jota and Alistair Johnston galloped forward at every opportunity. Jota then switched wings to torment Michael Smith.

Hearts, missing a few key players, will look back at Joe Hart's incredible save to deny Tony Sibbick but Robbie Neilson's men never really recovered from the loss of such an early strike and were guilty of switching off at the back for the second and third goals. They were also rather predictable in their pursuit of a way back, knocking hopeful long balls in the direction of Josh Ginnelly.

Celtic scored five in the previous rounds against Morton and St Mirren and could easily have had a few more today as they made it 13 successive wins in all competitions.