Tottenham ended a run of three straight Premier League defeats with a stunning 3-2 win at leaders Manchester City to revive their hopes of a Champions League spot.

Victory at Burnley, who recorded only their second league win of the season at Brighton on Saturday, would move Spurs within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, with two games in hand.

Will Antonie Conte retain Dejan Kulusevski, who scored his first goal since arriving from Juventus against City, in a similarly attack-minded formation at Turf Moor?

Pick the Spurs team you'd like to see start and share it on social media