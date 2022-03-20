Southampton v Man City: Confirmed team news
Tino Livramento returns to the Southampton XI after missing the defeat by Watford last-time out.
Jack Stephens, Shane Long and Adam Armstrong also come in.
Southampton XI: Forster; Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Romeu, Ward-Prowse; S. Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Long, A. Armstrong.
Subs: Caballero, Valery, Perraud, Diallo, Smallbone, Djenepo, Redmond, Broja, Adams.
There's four changes for Manchester City as Zack Steffen, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all come in.
Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are the quartet to make way.
Manchester City XI: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling
Subs: Carson, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden