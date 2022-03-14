Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Newcastle’s nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end, with the Magpies also failing to score for the first time in 10 matches since losing to Man City in December (0-4).

Only versus Spurs (33) have Chelsea won more Premier League games than they have against Newcastle (29), with the Blues winning each of their last nine home league games against the Magpies.

The Magpies have won just one of their last 28 away league games against Chelsea (D7 L20), winning 2-0 in May 2012 under Alan Pardew.